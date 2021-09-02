New Carbon County Royalty Crowned *Photo Gallery*

By Taren Powell

The Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Mont Harmon Middle School. There were five phases of competition for the teen and miss contestants. Those phases included private interview, fitness in active wear, talent, evening gown and on-stage question.

The awards for the Miss Teen Carbon County included the Most Photogenic and Committee Award, which went to Tianna Peacock. There was a tie for the Amazing Fundraiser Award, which went to Tianna Peacock and Ivy Beecher. Top Ticket Sales and People’s Choice went to Camryn Frandsen while Ivy Beecher was awarded the Miss Congeniality Award.

Frandsen and Peacock were crowned Miss Teen Attendants and Ivy Beecher was crowned the new Miss Teen Carbon County for 2022.

The winners of the Miss Carbon County awards included the Service Award, which went to Rylie Frandsen, who also took the awards for Top Ticket Sales and Miss Congeniality. Stevie Hanna received the Amazing Fundraiser Award as well as Most Photogenic and People’s Choice Award while the Committee Award went to Peyton Anderson.

The Miss Carbon County 1st Attendant went to Eminie Elliott and the new Miss Carbon County 2022 title went to Peyton Anderson.

Don’t forget to follow the Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County social media pages where you can see these young women serve the community, implement their social platforms and represent Carbon County.

The Miss Carbon County Board would like to thank all of the contestants and their families, the Carbon County Commissioners, Kiwanis of Price City and the rest of the organization’s amazing sponsors. The board would also like to thank Mont Harmon Middle School and the staff who made this pageant possible.