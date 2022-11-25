Carbon Cheer Brings Excitement

ETV News Stock Photo

While Carbon cheer loves supporting the Dinos throughout the year, the winter season is the team’s time to compete themselves. Head coach Chloe Pritt and her crew were extremely excited for the opportunity to display their talents, but unfortunately that dream has quickly come to an end.

While many returners were back on the squad, several injuries diminished the overall numbers. When even more injuries fell upon the Dinos just weeks before their first competition, it forced them to withdraw from the competition season.

The Dinos had plans to perform three game-time routines, which include a sideline, school song and timeout routine, to go along with their show routine. “We were really excited for our show routine,” explained Pritt.

It is certainly a hard pill to swallow, but the Dinos are determined to maintain their great attitudes. They will still come to basketball games and wrestling meets to cheer on their peers and make it an excellent season.

“We’ve got a good bunch,” Pritt concluded. “It’s been a great season so far, through fall sports, and we’re really excited for our winter sports to take off.”