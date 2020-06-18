New COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Carbon County

The Southeast Utah Health Department confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Carbon County on Thursday. The new case brings the region’s total to 35 confirmed.

In Carbon County, 14 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Thirteen of those have recovered while the new case remains active.

The other active cases in the region are in Emery County, which has two active cases. Seven other cases have been reported in Emery County and have recovered.

In Grand County, 12 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All have recovered.

