New COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Grand County

The Southeast Utah Health Department has reported that another Grand County resident has contracted COVID-19. The announcement was made on Sunday.

To date, Grand County has had 14 confirmed cases of the virus. All have been residents. At this time, 12 patients have recovered while two cases remain active.

In Carbon County, there have been 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, nine were residents, eight of which have recovered and one of which remains active. Six non-residents have tested positive in Carbon County and all have recovered.

Emery County has had nine cases of the virus. Two are not residents and have recovered, The other seven were county residents, six of which have recovered and one of which is active.

There have been over 4,300 COVID-19 tests conducted in Southeast Utah to date. For more information on COVID-19 and its local impact, please visit www.seuhealth.com.