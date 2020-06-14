New COVID-19 Case Reported in Emery County

On Saturday, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced a new positive case of COVID-19 in Emery County. The new case involves a county resident.

To date, Emery County has had eight cases of the virus. Two of the cases were non-residents while the other six were residents. Of the eight cases, only the new case remains active.

Carbon County leads the district with 13 total cases. Of these, seven were residents while six were non-residents. All have recovered from the virus with the exception of two residents whose cases remain active.

Grand County is close behind with 12 total cases. Each of these cases have involved residents and all have recovered from the virus.

To date, there has been an estimated 3,525 tests conducted throughout the three counties. Of these, only 33 have tested positive.

For more information on the impact of the virus locally, please visit SEUHEALTH.COM.