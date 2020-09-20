New COVID-19 Cases Added in Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties

On Saturday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced new cases of COVID-19 within its region. The new cases include two in Carbon County as well as one each in Emery and Grand counties.

With the two new cases, Carbon County has recorded 103 cases since testing began. Of these, 90 have recovered, leaving 13 active cases. While there are currently no hospitalizations due to the virus, four patients were formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, there have been 26 cases of the virus. Two cases remain active as 24 patients have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths credited to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has tallied 58 cases of the virus. Of these, one man over the age of 85 died due to the virus. One case remains active as 56 patients have recovered. Two patients were formerly hospitalized due to the virus.

Since testing began, over 10,421 tests have been administered. See case breakdowns in the graphs below.