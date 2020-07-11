New COVID-19 Cases for Emery, Grand Counties

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced new cases of COVID-19 in Emery and Grand counties. Emery County has one new case while Grand County has added three to its total.

With the new case, Emery County breaks into double digits with 10 confirmed cases. The county held steady at nine cases for a long time before this new case was revealed. Of the 10 who have tested positive, nine have recovered.

Grand County leads the Southeast Utah region with 26 cases. Of those, 18 patients have recovered while eight cases remain active. Carbon County has had 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Fifteen patients have recovered while six cases remain active.

There have been over 4,800 COVID-19 tests administered between the three counties.

According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, those in the age range of 24-44 have been most impacted by the virus with 32 cases. The 15-24 age range is the next group that has been impacted the most with 12 cases.

More information on the case breakdowns by county, including age and gender, can be found below.