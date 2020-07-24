New COVID-19 Cases in Emery, Grand Counties

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced three new COVID-19 cases in its region on Thursday evening. This includes one new case in Emery County and two new cases in Grand County.

With the new case, Emery County has had 12 cases of the virus since testing began. No patients have been hospitalized and 11 have recovered.

Grand County has tallied 36 cases of COVID-19. Two patients have been hospitalized while 30 have recovered.

In Carbon County, there have been 25 cases of the virus. One patient has been hospitalized and 21 have recovered.

Since testing began, there have been nearly 6,000 COVID-19 tests administered in the Southeast Utah region. For case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.