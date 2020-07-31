New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced two new cases of COVID-19 within its region on Thursday evening. The new cases are in Grand County, which brings the county’s case count up to 44 since testing began.

In Grand County, 37 patients have recovered from the virus. In total, two patients have been hospitalized with one still currently hospitalized.

Carbon County has seen 27 cases of COVID-19. There are no current hospitalizations for Carbon County patients; however, two patients were previously hospitalized and released. As of Thursday evening, there are 22 reported recoveries in Carbon County.

In Emery County, there have been 15 confirmed cases of the virus and no hospitalizations. Twelve patients have recovered.

Within the region, no deaths are attributed to COVID-19. As of July 29, there have been an estimated 6,537 tests conducted within the region.

For case breakdowns by age and gender, please see the graphs below.