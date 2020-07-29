New COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19, as well as new recoveries from the virus, within the region. The new cases include two additional patients in each county within the district, which includes Carbon, Emery and Grand.

Grand County leads the region with 40 cases since testing began. One person is currently hospitalized due to the virus. To date, 36 patients have recovered in Grand County.

In Carbon County, there have been 27 cases of COVID-19. One patient is currently hospitalized while 22 have recovered. Emery County have seen 15 cases of the virus. None of these patients have been hospitalized and 12 have recovered.

There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Southeast Utah. As of July 27, an estimated 6,090 people have been tested within the region.

For more information on case breakdowns by age and gender, please see the graphs below.