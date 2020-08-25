New COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced six news cases of COVID-19, along with 136 recoveries from the virus, on Monday evening.

The six new cases come from Carbon County where 72 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since testing began. Of these, 56 have recovered, leaving 16 active cases. One patient is currently hospitalized while three additional patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. No deaths in Carbon County have been attributed to the virus.

In Grand County, there have been 54 cases of COVID-19 with 52 recoveries. No patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus although two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

Emery County has had only 16 cases of the virus since testing began. All 16 patients have reportedly recovered from the virus. No hospitalizations or deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

An estimated 8,439 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For more information on case breakdowns, see the graphs below.