New COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries in Southeast Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced new COVID-19 cases and recoveries within its region. The new cases include one in Emery County and one in Grand County.

Since testing began, Emery County has had 13 cases of COVID-19. None of these patients have been hospitalized due to the virus and eleven have recovered.

Grand County has tallied 37 cases of the virus. Of these, 33 have recovered. Two patients have been hospitalized, but one has since been released.

In Carbon County, there have been 25 cases. One patient was hospitalized but has since been released. There have been 22 recoveries.

In Southeast Utah, there have been nearly 6,000 COVID-19 tests conducted. To see case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.