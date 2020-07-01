New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Grand County

Two new cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Grand County, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department. The announcement came on Wednesday afternoon.

In Grand County, 18 residents have tested positive for the virus. Twelve of those patients have recovered while six cases remain active. Carbon County has had 15 total cases. All have recovered while one remains active. In Emery County, there have been nine cases. Eight of those have recovered while one case remains active.

To date, over 4,415 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Southeast Utah.