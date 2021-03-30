New COVID-19 Cases Trending Downward in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced only eight new regional cases of COVID-19 in the past four days. This included four in Carbon County, one in Emery County and three in Grand County.

Carbon County has 27 active cases of the virus while Emery County has 30. There are 17 active cases in Grand County. With this data, it was determined that Carbon and Grand counties will remain in the moderate level of transmission for COVID-19. Emery County is still in the high transmission level.

Two patients in the region, both Carbon County residents, are currently hospitalized due to the virus. There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19, including 15 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.

Monday’s report also announced that 6,637 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 11,264 have received their first dose.

Those aged 18 and older are currently eligible to receive the vaccine through the Southeast Utah Health Department. To schedule your appointment, please click here.