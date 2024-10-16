New Equipment, Enhanced Security, and Extended Hours Elevate Fitness Experience for Students and Community Members

USU Eastern Press Release

PRICE, UTAH — USU Eastern is thrilled to announce the completion of extensive updates to the workout rooms at the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center (BDAC). The $250,000 project aims to provide an elite fitness environment for students, faculty, staff, and the local community. These improvements are part of a broader effort to maintain a high standard of quality in fitness facilities and security.

One of the standout features of the renovation is the implementation of electronic door access for students, faculty, staff, and community members. This system, integrated with the campus-wide electronic access system, allows users to enter the gym area using their USU ID cards. Community members are issued a card with a unique identifier, allowing staff to track access and monitor entry. The result is a more secure facility, with only authorized individuals able to use the gym.

In addition to this, approximately 20 new security cameras were added to the BDAC, bringing the total to nearly 40. This enhanced system ensures that all public areas are monitored, providing a safer environment for everyone who uses the facility.

Thanks to these new security measures and the electronic access system, the BDAC has significantly extended its hours of operation. The fitness center is now open seven days a week, from 4:00 AM to 10:30 PM, offering greater flexibility for students and community members who want to work out at their convenience.

“The electronic access and security systems allow us to keep the BDAC open longer, making it accessible almost anytime someone wants to work out,”* said Jess Brinkerhoff, USU Eastern’s Athletic Director. *”We’ve extended our hours and created a safer, more secure environment, allowing us to make the most of our resources.”

As part of the renovation, USU Eastern invested in **new flooring**, spending around $50,000 to improve safety and aesthetics. In the weight room, high-end rubber flooring with USU Eastern colors was installed, while the cardio room received polished concrete floors, brightening up the space. The update also involved asbestos removal, ensuring the safety of everyone who uses the facility.

A wide range of new fitness equipment was added, totaling over $100,000. This includes:

– 4 Custom Power Racks (USU Eastern branding)

– 4 Motorized Treadmills

– 3 Assault Runner/Beltless Treadmills

– 2 Stair Climbers

– 2 Ellipticals

– 2 Recumbent Bikes

– 2 Concept 2 Rowers

– 1 Smith Machine Rack

– Hack Squat Machine

– Bicep/Triceps Free Weight Machine

– 6 New Benches

– Various Rogue Power Bars and Attachments

This premium equipment, sourced from companies like Matrix Fitness, Pacific Fitness, and Rogue Fitness, ensures that users have access to high-quality commercial products, suitable for a wide range of workout routines.

The fitness center is not only a space for students but also open to faculty, staff, and community members. “Everything that we’ve done, from increased security with twenty new cameras to the card access system and all-new equipment, gives our students and community members a better opportunity to train in a high-quality, elite gym,” explains Brinkerhoff. “This was one of my goals coming into this position. With my background as a previous strength and conditioning coach, I wanted to bring these updates to enhance the experience for everyone. The goal and vision are to maintain this elevated standard and continue to improve in the future.”

USU Eastern plans to continue adding equipment and updating the space, ensuring the fitness center remains a top-tier facility. The combination of these upgrades has already transformed the BDAC into a state-of-the-art gym that the entire community can take pride in. The facility will host an open house event November 4-8, 2024, giving the public (ages 18+, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult) an opportunity to tour the facility and try the equipment for free.

For more details and to see the full list of equipment and services, visit the BDAC online at https://eastern.usu.edu/bdac/