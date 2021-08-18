New Era Begins with Hardy as Principal at Carbon High

Carbon School District Press Release

Last school year was definitely not a normal year for school personnel or students. And the experience of what went on at Carbon High in the past 12 months was even more strange than it was for most schools. Not only did the staff, students and administration have to deal with COVID-19, but they also had to deal with new construction and remodeling in the building itself.

As an assistant principal through all of it, Jarad Hardy kept his sense of humor, something he will need even more of as the new school year begins and his new job as principal of the school ramps up when school reopens on Aug. 18. Now, he will be leading dozens of educators and staff into a new era, a time of uncertainty about what will happen this year with the new virus variant as well as a complex remodel that will not be quite done as students return.

“My goal is to keep Carbon High a great school and to improve upon everything we are doing,” he said. “We have done and are doing some very good things, but there is always room for improvement no matter where you think you are at. If you think you have made it, you soon find out you haven’t.”

He said he thinks the students will appreciate school more this year because there is no mask mandate and hopefully things will get back to a more normal situation. However, there are still some challenges ahead.

“With the construction still underway, we are actually beginning the year abnormally,” he quipped. “It’s not that we had any real problems with all the COVID measures last year, but it will be simpler this school year.”

Hardy said he is proud of the fact that unlike many schools and school districts, Carbon had very little disruption last year by having to recess schools for a week or two at a time, or have partial week schedules. It was largely a normal school year in many ways.

“Actually, in talking with teachers, we went through the weirdest year ever last year,” Hardy stated. “Everyone feels with that experience, we can do anything or get through anything now. The fact is everybody did so much last year to get through it that they have become veterans at solving problems that arise.”

He said that people can still wear masks if they want to this year, but there will be no mandate. However, sanitation operations will continue, particularly in high touch and high traffic areas.

Hardy is proud of the fact that so many students at the school are participating in concurrent enrollment. Last year, about 150 students participated.

“We have so many students that take advantage of the situation and they will have more opportunities in the future as well,” explained Hardy. “And, think of the tuition situation on these class offerings. Students are paying about $15 for what would cost hundreds of dollars in normal tuition otherwise. I think some don’t realize how lucky they are right now with that available. The fact is we have a pretty good thing going here.”