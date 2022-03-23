New Executive Director Joins United Way of Eastern Utah

Press Release

Working to achieve its mission of improving the health, education and income for families and individuals in our communities, the United Way of Eastern Utah has hired Pamela Boyd of Castle Dale as the organization’s new executive director.

“The United Way of Eastern Utah Board of Directors is happy and honored that Pam has joined the team,” said United Way of Eastern Utah Board President Nick Tatton. “United Way does some amazing things in the community and an executive director of Pam’s quality and experience will ensure the community receives great results from the local organization.”

Boyd comes to the United Way of Eastern Utah after a long career in community journalism. For the past 15 years, she served as the editor and general manager for the Eagle Valley Enterprise, a 123-year-old weekly newspaper serving western Eagle County, Colorado, as well as a staff writer for its sister publication, the Vail Daily. She also served as the communications director for Eagle County Schools for five years and as an elected member of the Eagle Town Board and Eagle Valley Library District Board of Directors.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity to work with the United Way of Eastern Utah,” Boyd said. “I wholeheartedly embrace this organization’s goal of creating lasting, positive change for our communities.”

Among its many community efforts, the United Way of Eastern Utah’s LIVE.LOVE.LOCAL campaign provides up to $500 per year for local residents struggling with financial issues in the aftermath of a cancer diagnosis. During the organization’s Day of Caring, hundreds of volunteers gather to observe the Sept. 11 anniversary by completing community projects to clean up and beautify our neighborhoods. During the holiday season, United Way of Eastern Utah does its part to make sure every child has presents to open through its Angel Tree program while its Soles 2 Soles effort provides shoes for children in the Carbon and Emery county school districts.

“These are just a few examples of the amazing work that United Way of Eastern Utah is doing – helping out people close to home who need a hand during a tough time,” Boyd said. “This is a nimble organization that steps up when a need arises. I am humbled by this opportunity to truly make a difference for our communities and excited to get to work.”

The United Way of Eastern Utah is located on the main floor of Price City Hall. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To reach the office, call (435) 637 8911 or email liveunited@uweu.org. To reach Boyd directly, call (970) 688-0726.