New Exhibit at Gallery East Looks to New Horizons

Press Release

Utah plein air artists who have painted beyond their home state are featured in a new exhibit at Utah State University Eastern. The exhibit, “Utah Plein Air Artists: Expanding Horizons,” will be on view at USU Eastern’s Gallery East from Jan. 9-27.

In the traveling exhibit of 28 paintings, curator Shari Lyon explores what it looks like for some of Utah’s notable plein air artists to paint in places around the world.

Utah has long been a beautiful land, capturing the attention of plein air artists from all over the world. Landscape art, harnessing the unique images of Utah, can be found on the walls of homes, galleries, offices and other buildings everywhere. Even though Utah plein air artists need not travel far from home for inspiration, there is an importance in getting out of one’s immediate environment to experience other cultures and views, and to experience the reset and recharge of painting internationally.

“Utah Plein Air Artists: Expanding Horizons” highlights some of the best in Utah plein air artists, and explores what it looks like to get out of their familiar surroundings and experience the world through the eyes of an artist. The exhibit includes artworks by Margaret Blake, David Dibble, Kerri Hammond, David Koch, Shanna Kunz, Tristen Leach, Trish Melander, Steve McGinty, Michelle Nixon, Ken Spencer, Kathryn Stedham, Tyler Swain, Bryan Taylor, Brian Thayne, Ellie Wilson and Jane Anne Woodhead.

“Utah Plein Air Artists: Expanding Horizons” will be located at Gallery East in the Central Instruction Building (CIB) from Jan. 9-27. Gallery East’s exhibits are free and open to the public during the academic year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed weekends and holidays. Contact Noel Carmack at (435) 613-5241 or email noel.carmack@usu.edu for any questions about the exhibit.

About Utah Arts & Museums and the Traveling Exhibit Program

Utah Arts & Museums’ Traveling Exhibit Program is a statewide outreach program that provides schools, museums, libraries and community galleries with the opportunity to bring curated exhibitions to their community. This program is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on participating in the program, please contact Fletcher Booth at fbooth@utah.gov or call (801) 532-2617.

Utah Arts & Museums is a division of the Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement. Arts & Museums provides funding, education and technical services to individuals and organizations statewide so that all Utahns, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity or economic status, can access, understand and receive the benefits of arts and culture. Additional information on the programs and services can be found at artsandmuseums.utah.gov.