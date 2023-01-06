New Faces For a New Year at Emery County

By Julie Johansen

Newly-elected Emery County officials and incumbents were sworn into office on Tuesday. Newly-elected Emery County Commissioners Jordan Leonard and Keven A. Jensen, Sheriff Tyson R. Huntington and incumbents Clerk/Auditor Brenda Tuttle and County Attorney Michael Olsen took the oath of office administered by Commission Chair Lynn Sitterud.

These newly-elected officials were introduced at the commission meeting later that afternoon. Also approved on the consent agenda of the meeting were the commissioner secretaries, including Natalie Olsen for Leonard and Jan Olsen for Jensen. Maegan Crosland will remain as Commissioner Sitterud’s secretary.

Following the introduction of the new elected officials, the commissioners presented Years of Service Awards to county employees. Travis Winn and Harry Seager were given awards for 25 years of service to the county. Salina Hardman was honored for 10 years while Cory Cloward, Dallin Cologie and Dinah Hayward were honored for five years.

A request for proposals (RFP) for public defense services for District #4 was previously issued in order to meet the required date of coverage of Jan. 6. This was ratified by the commission and the bids were opened by the commission. There was only one bid from Aaron P. Wise and the contract was similar to the previous one with Oliver and Sitterud, who have moved on. This contract was approved pending matching the demands of the RFP. The amount was for $9,400 and includes an annual cost of living increase.

Janalee Luke from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office next presented a request for acceptance of an award of $10,000 from the Alcohol and Drug Free Committee for the purchase of two in-car camera systems. She stated that this is the fifth time they have been eligible and six cameras have already been installed. In order to qualify for this award, they must report how many drug and alcohol arrests have been made each year. Last year, they reported 79 arrests in Emery County. The acceptance was granted by the commission.

It was then announced that Elements Taverse has moved out of Huntington City and is now housed in Emery County, so a business license was requested from the county. This was granted upon the recommendations of Jim Jennings, Emery County Public Lands Director.

Next, a fee waiver was granted to San Rafael Middle School for the use of the skating rink and recreation center for an accelerated reading party. This was scheduled for Jan. 5 and the school expected nearly 100 students who have met the requirements.

All the commissioners and the attorney then expressed their support to each other in the coming years and also thanked those of past years. Larry Ellerton from Congressman John Curtis’ office also thanked Emery County for its cooperation over the past years and complimented the commissioners on the accomplishments that will have long range impact on the county. He stated Congressman Curtis feels the same.

To conclude, Emery County Business Chamber Director Patsy Stoddard announced two events coming to the county in the upcoming weeks. On Jan. 18, a lunch and learn at Ferron City Hall will teach about cyber security. On Jan. 27 and 28, the “Beat The Winter Blues” event will be at the recreation center. She said over 30 vendors have signed up, and there will be entertainment, a craft corner for children and fun for everyone. She also spoke about loans for veterans wanting to start a new business or sustain a business.