By Julie Johansen

Two new faces are now part of the Cleveland Town Council. Following the resignation of the former mayor, Preston Wilson was appointed as Cleveland Town’s new mayor.

Robert Thomas was also appointed as a new council member to fill a vacant seat. He will join the other council members, including Kristen Vose, Breann Cowley and Brydi Sharp.

The council will host its next meeting on March 10 at 7 p.m. All council meetings take place at the Cleveland Town Hall on Main Street.