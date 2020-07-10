New Family Friendly Trails Open in Huntington Canyon

Press Release

Families looking for a fun summer adventure will want to try the Family Friendly Trails in Huntington Canyon. Four short, easy trail segments along the Huntington-Eccles Canyons National Scenic Byway (The Energy Loop) have been designated as Family Friendly Trails with interpretive activities and information especially designed for kids and families. The trails are free for public use.

The East Left Fork of Huntington features the first half-mile of the Left Fork of Huntington National Recreation Trail. It gives families a look at a log jam that developed after the Seeley Fire in 2012 and helps kids understand how log jams affect life in the Huntington River.

Two trails can be reached from Old Folks Flat Campground. One leads to the Stuart Guard Station and the other ends at Mill Canyon. Kids and families will find plenty to think about and do on both trails. Signs suggest activities and ideas meant to help kids explore and enjoy the natural setting around them. An obstacle course designed with families in mind is being developed on part of the trail from Old Folks Flat to Mill Canyon. The trail is 1.2 miles long. The Old Folks Flat to Stuart Guard Station trail is .75 miles long. There are trailheads at either end of both trails, so hikers can begin at the site most convenient for them.

The West Left Fork of Huntington Family Friendly Trail takes hikers 1.3 miles from a trailhead on Millers Flat Road to a bridge along the trail. Those planning to hike the trail should drive 2.6 miles west of State Route 31 on Miller Flat Road, where they will see the trailhead sign on the east side of the road.

Travelers can begin their trip along the Energy Loop to the Family Friendly Trails from Fairview, Huntington or Scofield. For turn by turn directions to each trailhead, download the National Forest Explorer App and search for Manti-La Sal National Forest or go to FamilyFriendlyTrails.oncell.com. The virtual tour works best with the app downloaded to a mobile device before embarking along the byway.

The Family Friendly Trails project was jointly funded by Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation and Emery County. The Manti-La Sal National Forest contributed design, development and implementation work and will maintain the project. The Huntington and Eccles Canyons National Scenic Byway Committee includes representatives of Carbon, Emery and Sanpete counties, Rocky Mountain Power, Skyline Mine, the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Utah State Parks, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the Utah Department of Transportation and Bureau of Land Management, Price Field Office.