New Green River Mayor Leads 1st Council Meeting

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met on Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting, marking the first meeting for newly-elected mayor Ren Hatt. The meeting began with a discussion on the Small Technical Assistance Grant, which focuses on the Main Street and Broadway area.

The council discussed upgrading the drive approach and sidewalk at the Melon Vine. The owner of the property, Duane Riches, requested permission to upgrade the sidewalk in an effort to limit the accidents that could occur there.

It was then announced that Rocky Mountain Power recently donated property to Green River City. The intent for this property is to construct additional housing. Councilman Larry Packer suggested opening the project up for bid to get things moving on the property.

The council also reported that Judy Scott secured and donated funding for a new sign for the Green River cemetery, which will be installed soon. The council then heard city employee and council reports, and approved to help fund the UTV Utah event scheduled for March.

The next Green River City Council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8.