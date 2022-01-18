New Guidelines Announced Amid COVID-19 Testing Shortage

Due to a reported shortage in COVID-19 testing supplies, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced changes in testing policies and quarantine protocols on Monday afternoon.

It was stated by the SEUHD that if an individual has symptoms, there is not a need to get tested. Rather, COVID-19 should be assumed and those with symptoms should remain at home and away from others for five days following the beginning of symptoms. Upon leaving home, it is recommended to wear a mask for another five days.

Though there is a testing shortage, it is still important for others to get tested, specifically those that have an underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe disease as well as those that need testing to be treated or receive medication.

Furthermore, those that are visiting a vulnerable individual or are working in healthcare or a congregate living setting and have been exposed or are symptomatic are encouraged to still be tested. More information on all things related to COVID-19 can be found on the health department’s website.