New Interactive Map Shows Local COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code

The Southeast Utah Health Department’s COVID-19 report on Wednesday evening included the announcement of six new cases of the virus within the region. This includes five new Carbon County positives as well as one new positive in Grand County.

The local health department also launched an interactive map this week that outlines COVID-19 cases by zip code in Southeast Utah. The map outlines total confirmed cases and active cases as well as hospitalizations and deaths throughout the region. Users can click on the map to highlight different zip codes for information on cases in that area.

Since testing began, over 11,706 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 237 of these tests have been positive.

Carbon County accounts for more than half of the region’s positive cases with 134 confirmed cases since testing began. Of these, 107 have recovered, leaving 27 active cases. One patient is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 while four were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus in Carbon County.

In Emery County, there have been 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seventeen cases remain active as 27 have recovered. No Emery County patients are currently hospitalized; however, one patient was formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has recorded 59 cases of the virus, two of which remain active as 56 have recovered. The lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized, two were formerly hospitalized due to the virus.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 13 cases of the virus, five of which remain active as eight have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, seven of which remain active as three have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, one of which remains active as two have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy, Moab Charter School or Moab School District.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. To view the interactive COVID-19 case map, click here.