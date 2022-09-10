New Owners for Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery, which also houses Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, has new owners. Robin and Becky Christensen now own and operate the local store. The Christensen family is originally from Salt Lake City, but relocated to Price to live and operate their new business.

Customers can expect the traditional offerings at the store, such as ice cream, milkshakes, ice cream cakes and a wide variety of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory products. Catering is also an option for those seeking sweet treats for weddings, corporate events, family functions and more.

“We are here for any of your needs,” Becky said during a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon.

To better serve the community, Cold Stone is now open seven days per week. Customers can enjoy its offerings Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Purchases can be made in store, online or through DoorDash.

Cold Stone Creamery is located at 1191 East Main Street in the Castle Rock Square in Price. For more information or to inquire about catering, please call (435) 613-2653.