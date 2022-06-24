New Owners, Location for Party Express

While Party Express has been a staple in Carbon County for years, the business now has new owners along with a new location. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated these changes with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Autumn and Robert Blackner are the new owners of Party Express, reopening the business on Carbon Avenue in Price. Customers can find traditional offerings for a variety of celebrations, ranging from birthday parties and gender reveals to family celebrations and anniversaries.

Products include a wide range of party supplies, including balloons, streamers, plates, napkins, cutlery and themed decor. The business also offers fun and unique items such as old-school candy, balloon arches and costume pieces.

In addition, customers can find rental options at Party Express. This includes snow cone, popcorn and cotton candy machines along with their corresponding materials. The rental fee even includes clean up, so customers don’t have to worry about cleaning the machine before returning it.

Party Express is located at 175 South Carbon Avenue in Price. To learn more about the business or inquire about products, please call (435) 637-3393.