New Pillars Welcome All to Helper City

A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted on Thursday afternoon by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the new Helper City entryway pillars.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman explained that the pillars, which are stationed at the outdoor Helper Museum Mining exhibit and Pick & Rail, are designed to call attention to those that are traveling through the area. The goal is to encourage travelers to stop in the city.

This concept came as part of the USU Logan Master Design Plan that was provided to the city in 2019. The mayor stated that the design, completed by Danny Blanton of Original Creations, ties closely with design elements that are found on the historic Main Street of Helper.

“Danny Blanton more than delivered with the design and final product,” said Mayor Peterman. “He not only captured our proud history of mining and railroading, but also included the iconic Balance Rock and artist palette reflecting our future.”

The mayor continued, expressing the city’s appreciation to Castleview Hospital and the Carbon County Tax Advisory Board, both of which funded the project. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) was also a strategic partner in assisting with the Exit 232 pillar location.

“We appreciate the many meetings and walks to determine the best and safest location. We continue to focus on incremental improvements throughout the city and are excited to see this particular project to an extremely successful conclusion,” the mayor shared.