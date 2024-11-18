New Policies, Active Policies, and Incoming Policies Discussed by Emery School Board

By Julie Johansen

Green River High School was the venue for the Emery School Board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The council met in a closed session before beginning their work meeting at 5 p.m. Jackie Allred, Business Administrator, presented the data from the Fiscal Year 2024. She reported that the net position of the district had improved.

James Gilbert from Gilbert and Stewart presented the results from the Emery School District FY24 audit. He stated that all state and federal programs requirements were satisfactory, as well as government-wide and fund reporting. The audit was an Unqualified Opinion or a clean audit. He complimented the business staff for providing all of the needed documentation. During the regular session, this audit was fully accepted.

The consent agenda was approved at the beginning of the regular session, which included October’s warrants, monthly financial reports, the previous minutes and names for new hires. Those names are: Laurel Huntsman-aide at Canyon View Middle School, Kaydee Murray-aide at Huntington Elementary, Robyn Healy-pianist at Canyon View Middle School, Breelynn Bennett-aide at Cottonwood Elementary, Kylie Nelson-lunch worker at Ferron Elementary, Kent Nelson-boys assistant basketball coach and Kaiden Meadows-girls assistant basketball coach at Green River High.

Chandler Peacock, Auto Shop Teacher from Emery High, then requested permission for his auto team to compete at Farmington, New Mexico, for the 22nd year. New this year would be that two students would be competing in diesel mechanics. He would be taking seven students, of which five boys were in attendance at the meeting. The board approved with wishes of success at the competition.

Next, Positive Behavior Plans were presented by each principal in the district. These plans are to achieve self-awareness, emotional stability, citizenship, communication skills and caring relationships. Approval was given with appreciation given for helping the students with mental health. Kayce Mae-Riches, Principal of Green River High, presented a removal of teacher prep from the Trust Funds to add it to the TSSA plan. This was approved.

Additional winter school activities were approved for Canyon View Middle School cheer and Green River Middle School basketball schedule.

Next, several policies were presented for final reading and approval. Four new ones: Board Member Conflict of Interest, Board Meeting Notice Requirements, Employment Back Ground Checks, and Convicted Sex Offenders on School Property. Other policies included Board Meetings, Board Member Elections, School Safety, District Emergency Response Plan, Contracts for School Resource Officer Services, Student’s Fees, Fines and Charges and Nondiscrimination. The policy for Board State of Philosophy was tabled.

Other policies to be considered at a subsequent meeting are: Responding to a Substantial Threat Against a School, Postpartum and Parental Leave, Participation in a Sex Designated Facility, Use of These Facilities, Student Notifications, Admission and Attendance to Kindergarten, Kindergarten Toilet Training, Superintendent Dismissal of Relief of Duties and Supervision, Business Administration Dismissal of Relief of Duties and Supervision, Revenue and Budgeting of Local Revenue, Financial Reporting, Program Recording, Drug Test of Bus Drivers.

Green River Principal Mae-Riches then gave her report. Attendance at Green River High is a concern, as it is all over the district. She said they are working to make sure students fit in so that they will want to attend school. Their proficiency levels have improved, but remain below state average. Spanish speaking students have shown a noticeable increase. The teachers are using Clarity in the Classroom, which has helped all students. She stated their appreciation of the broadcasting services from Emery High in health, science, art and law enforcement. This year they have added E-Sports and have 15 students participating.

Officers from Green River High FFA, Emma Grimmet, Maddie Meadows and Allie Parsons, reported on the success and improvement of School Farm and FFA Program. Principal Mae-Riches concluded by expressing her appreciation for a great staff, especially Sheri Vetere, as secretary who takes care of everyone.

Superintendent Jim Shank then noted the various Veteran Days Program and his appreciation of these. He spoke about the Portrait of a Graduate Program. Safety Assessments of all ten schools each year, Senate Bill 173 which describes Merit Awards for Teachers with recommendations coming next meeting.

Business Administrator Allred announced a Larry H. Miller Foundation contribution of $2,500 for students in need to be distributed to schools.

During public comments, District Maintenance Supervisor Wayne Maxfield congratulated McKenzie Guymon on her recent election success and expressed appreciation to Tracey Johnson for her service to the district.