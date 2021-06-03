New Price City Police Officers Welcomed with Swearing-In Ceremony

A special oath of office took place on Wednesday evening during the Price City Council meeting to swear in new police officers by the honorable judge George M. Harmond Jr.

Chief Brandon Sicilia spoke first, stating that the oath of office would be conducted a bit differently for probably the first time in the department’s history. During the swearing in ceremonies he has explored, a couple of different departments would do a pinning of the badge on the officers.

Chief Sicilia also stated that the three officers, Steven Brown, Luke Kale and Jordan West, all either happen to be born and raised in Price or are longterm residents of Carbon County. He also remarked that he was honored to have them on the force.

Following Judge Harmond reading the oath, which the three officers repeated, the pinning ceremony took place and the officers then joined Chief Sicilia in signing the oath in front of the crowd of attendees.

“Thank you all and God bless you while you serve the citizens of Price City,” said Chief Sicilia.

Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos stated that Scott Henrie of USU Eastern and Sergeant Kelly Maynes were part of the training, and the training that the officers go through with the virtual reality component is impressive.

“I appreciate the program being here at our university,” stated Mayor Kourianos.

Henrie was also in attendance to recognize one of the cadets that finished the academy but was unable to take the exam at the same time. “I don’t think I need to tell you that this has been unusual times,” Henrie said.

Officer Jordan West completed the highest score in the academy and Henrie wished to recognize her during the meeting. West was presented with a plaque that will commemorate the accomplishment. These officers will now serve the Price City Police Department and the community.