New “Scan and Pay” Option for Camping Fees Coming Soon

Forest Service Press Release

The Ferron/Price and Sanpete Ranger Districts will soon be offering campers the option of paying for their overnight camping fees with the free, easy-to-use www.Recreation.gov mobile app and choosing the scan and pay option.

To take advantage of using scan and pay in lieu of other traditional forms of payment for camping fees, visitors should simply download the free mobile app for Apple or Android devices, create a Recreation.gov account, and then scan the QR code at the campground to complete the payment.

Campers will need to download the Recreation.gov mobile app in advance of their arrival at a forest campground as remote areas have limited or no cellular service. Once the app is installed, it is available for future use and will allow payment for camping fees even when not in cell coverage. A small service fee applies for payment through the Recreation.gov app. For additional information on how to use the Recreation.gov scan and pay option, please visit: https://bit.ly/36TiEWC

“We are looking forward to offering this alternative form of payment for camping to our visitors at Ferron/Price and Sanpete recreation sites,” said Darren Olsen, Ferron/Price District Ranger. “We will continue to offer fee envelopes for payment by check or cash, but hope that visitors take advantage of this new, seamless way to pay camping fees.”

The mobile app from www.Recreation.gov is available to the public for free download on iOS and Android devices. From the convenience of a mobile device, users can find the information they need to plan their adventures on public lands all in one place. The app enables users to browse interactive maps, tours, and accessibility information; make and manage reservations; review location details for past and upcoming trips; register for permits, tickets, and limited recreation lotteries; manage their accounts; and more.

For more information on the Manti-La Sal National Forest, visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ml_nf