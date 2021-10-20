New Secret Samaritan Charity to Operate in Carbon, Emery Counties

Press Release

The new Secret Samaritan Charity Program needs your help finding the most deserving people in our communities who have a real need, are doing the best they can with what they have and wouldn’t typically ask for a handout. Secret Samaritan may surprise those nominated with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Here are the rules:

• You cannot nominate yourself. If you’re truly in desperate need of help, have someone else nominate you.

• Priority is given to recipients who live in Carbon and Emery County, Utah.

• Secret Samaritan will collect the nominations and decide who receives gifts and money. Nominating someone does not guarantee they will receive anything.

• It is anticipated that 1-2 nominations will be approved each month, but the actual number could be more or less.

Only written nominations will be accepted. To nominate someone in need, please send an email or letter to:

Nick Tatton

PO Box 893

Price, UT 84501

nickt@priceutah.net

Please include the following minimum information in your nomination. Failure to include all of the information will make it less likely that your nomination is considered.

1. Nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

2. Why you are nominating this person, and please be specific on this person’s needs.

3. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that we can contact, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses.

4. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE SECRET SAMARITAN CHARITY PROGRAM

Can I nominate myself?

No. All nominees must be submitted by someone else.

How do I nominate somebody in need?

Only written nominations will be accepted. Please submit applications to:

What are the requirements to receive a gift from Secret Samaritan?

Preference is given to those who live in Carbon and Emery counties and have a true need. If you wonder what a “true need” is or are unsure if your nominee will qualify for a gift, submit your nomination.

What kind of needs will Secret Samaritan meet?

The most important thing to remember is the nominee must have a legitimate need. Almost everyone would enjoy money or a car, but we need to know why someone needs it. Normally, we look for responsible and deserving citizens who have done everything in their power to care for themselves but have had ill-fortune or special situations that have put them at a significant disadvantage.

How are Secret Samaritan recipients decided?

Once nomination forms are considered, they are discussed by a small group close to Secret Samaritan. Potential recipients are then vetted with numerous sources to make sure their story checks out. Secret Samaritan provides input and finalists are chosen. Submitting numerous forms for the same person does not increase the chances of being picked. Submitting an application form does not guarantee the person you are nominating will be picked, and there is no expectation of being selected.

How will I know if my nominee has been chosen to receive a gift?

We will likely be in touch with you if your nominee is a potential gift recipient; however, we never want recipients tipped off before we surprise them, so you may not know they’ve been chosen. If we contact you, it is critical that you tell no one and keep it confidential.

Can I make a monetary donation to Secret Samaritan?

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to help by making donations, but it is not required to nominate someone. Anyone wishing to donate should do so by sending the donation to:

Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC)

Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program

PO Box 893

Price, UT 84501