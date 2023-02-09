New Utah License Plate Highlights Suicide Prevention

Amanda McIntosh, Suicide Prevention Specialist for the Southeast Utah Health Department, announced that the legislature authorized the creation of a new license plate for Live On Utah to promote suicide prevention in the state.

McIntosh is greatly involved in all things suicide prevention, acting as the vice president of the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties while sitting on the board of the Utah Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

In order to establish this new plate, 500 applicants are needed prior to production by the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The first 500 plates will be at no cost for the initial application, which is a savings of $46 for 2023 only. Following, individuals will be responsible for all future registration costs, determined annually by the DMV.

After the first 500 applications are received and approximately six months later, the production of the license plates will occur and will be mailed directly to those that apply. The attached application form may be completed and returned to LiveOnLicensePlate@utah.gov.