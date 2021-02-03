New Visitor’s Guide for the Carbon Corridor

Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon County Office of Tourism Press Release

The Carbon County Office of Tourism (CCOT) recently announced the completion of the new Carbon Corridor Visitor’s Guide.

In 2018, the county participated in a pilot program through the Utah Office of Tourism. The program included rebranding the county as a destination as well as creating a Destination Development Plan (DDP). During this process, the Castle Country brand was changed to the Carbon Corridor. The Carbon Corridor brand signifies Carbon County as an undiscovered destination along the route to some of the more well-known destinations in Southeastern Utah.

CCOT continues to work on implementation of the Carbon Corridor Destination Development Plan (DDP). CCOT and partners have completed multiple tasks identified in the plan, including improved wayfinding in Nine Mile Canyon, Price City and Helper City, tourism enhancement projects, restructured marketing strategies, including a robust social media campaign, as well as the new visitor’s guide, to name a few.

In the State of Utah, many communities, destinations and National Parks have experienced a decrease in tourist visitations due to the ongoing pandemic. This decrease has had a significant negative impact on Transient Room Taxes (TRT) as well as the Tourism, Recreation, Cultural & Convention (TRCC) Tax. However, in Carbon County, both TRT and TRCC exceeded revenue goals CCOT set in late 2019. CCOT credits the fact that more people planned their trips and recreation to less visited rural communities within the state that are closer to home. They are looking for destinations that offer great lodging, dining and outdoor experiences in a safe environment. CCOT, along with their advertising agency Hub Collective, has been able to create campaigns that center around this idea.

The CCOT receives between 100-200 requests per month for visitor information and they have seen an increase in requests from visitors coming from other Utah communities, primarily those along the Wasatch Front. CCOT anticipates that the new guide will not only provide great information, but will also create a greater desire to visit the Carbon Corridor.

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie shared her enthusiasm around the new visitor’s guide. “ETV 10 did an amazing job and we have had fun working with them on this project.” Henrie continued, “It has been three years since we have had a new guide designed and we are so proud of the work that has gone into this guide. It contains many of our amazing assets in the Corridor as well as highlights our new branding message.”

Commissioner Casey Hopes added his thoughts, “We have so many amazing ambassadors in our communities who are invested in their businesses and provide a great customer experience.” Hopes continued, “We want our visitors to go home and tell their friends and neighbors about the wonderful memories they created here.”

The Carbon County Office of Tourism would like to extend their appreciation to ETV 10, Price City, Helper City, Wellington City, East Carbon City, the Carbon County Tax Advisory Board, local photographers, guides and community members who provided insight, feedback, knowledge and support for the project.

For more information on the Carbon Corridor, please visit www.carboncorridor.com