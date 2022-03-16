New Year, New Field, New Skipper

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans return to the diamond with a new skipper at the helm. Cody Jensen, who coached under Rob Smith for the past few years, will now take over the softball program. “I’m excited, nervous and anxious,” expressed Jensen.

The first-year head coach will be aided by five seniors and a number of underclassmen looking to make an impact. “I told all the girls, ‘every spot’s open. So, go earn a spot.'” Jensen added, “With me being new, I’m starting fresh.”

The talent on the roster will make life easier for Jensen and the rest of his staff. “We have girls with some pretty good work ethic. Key girls are coming back that will help us,” explained Jensen. Cambrie Jensen and Madi Childs are both returning starting pitchers who are “excellent in the circle,” according to Jensen.

The Spartans will also have to rely on underclassmen to find sustained success. “We are going to be young after the five seniors. Some younger girls are definitely going to have to step up and fill some spots for us,” added Jensen.

A couple of areas of focus this year for Emery will be to limit walks in the circle and strikeouts at the plate. While there is no pitch count in softball, the Spartans’ coaching staff will have a short hook if the balls start piling out outside the zone.

On the offensive end, Emery needs “a better approach at the plate [and to] try not to do too much.” Jensen continued, “Try to put the ball in play and make the defense make a play.”

Once more, Region 12 looks to be a difficult group. “Our region’s pretty strong,” began Jensen. “Canyon View and Carbon are going to be extremely tough for us. But, our goals are high, we want to win region and compete for a state title. We have to take it one step at a time.”

Jensen continued, “I’ve got 100 percent confidence in the girls we have. We have a lot of talent. But, the ultimate goal is working hard, having good attitudes and giving ourselves a chance, especially at the plate. Put the ball in play. [If we] do simple better, I think we’ll be in a good spot. We’re excited to get going.”