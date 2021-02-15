New Year, New Opportunities

By Zena Robinson, Peaceful Transitions

* This is a sponsored post

Are you one of the millions of people that made one or more resolutions for this New Year? I think we would all agree that 2020 was a year of chaos and left us all a bit unsettled, unsure, insecure and suspect of what the future holds.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a universal challenge to every human on the planet and affected every aspect of our lives. We have been thrust into the survival mindset and just about everything in our lives has had to change and adapt. The reality is that our new “normal” is being created and recreated every day.

The changing way we are living and doing things is the beginning of the process of transition. I feel like that is where we are now… letting go of “what used to be” and how we did it and redefining who we are now and how we’ll go about that.

The good news is that the human spirit and its resiliency are ever more present. What is happening right now to us as a group is similar to what happens when we experience personal grief and loss, including predictable life changes such as marriage, the birth of a child, divorce, the loss of a child, retirement, the loss of a job, death, betrayal, etc. Unfortunately, we get little or no preparation for these trying life situations despite the fact that EVERYONE will at some point or another need these skills.

However, that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. There are skill building and coping techniques available to help support you in the transition process. As a life coach, I respect that the only expert on each person’s life is that person. They truly know who they are as well as what they need and want. And, most importantly, they know what is the absolute “BEST” for them. My role as a coach is to help them discover what that is and how to get there. Empower-Enlighten-Evolve

For example, I like to begin each day with the grace of gratitude because it is ever soothing to your soul. Start small, look for God in the smallest details of your life: fresh air, sunshine, time, the fact that you just woke up. Carry a continual sense of gratitude — Live this grace. Express this grace in all your actions. It is never enough to just mentally say “thank you.” Starting your day in gratitude and sharing this grace with others changes your perspective in a positive way. Change the way you think – change your life.

