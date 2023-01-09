New Year, Same Thunderbirds

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The first contest of 2023 was a doozy for the Panthers as they had to travel to play the defending champs. Piute broke open the game with an 18-7 second quarter to take a commanding lead, 32-17, at the break. The second half followed a similar script as the Thunderbirds ran away with this one 70-41.

Ryker Howell led the scoring for the Panthers with 12 points followed by Jonathan Kessler with 11. In addition, Cole Barton added another nine points while freshman Brody Howell contributed six points.

Kessler and Barton each had seven rebounds to lead the group while R. Howell pulled down six boards. The former added another five assists to complete his solid night.

Pinnacle (9-5) will travel to take on Telos (0-10) on Tuesday in search of its 10th win of the season.