News Cases, Recoveries of COVID-19 in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced new cases of COVID-19, as well as additional recoveries from the virus, within the region.

The new cases come from Carbon and Grand counties. Carbon County tallied two news cases while Grand County added one new case to its count. To date, 120 patients have recovered from the virus out of 131 total cases.

Since testing began, Carbon County has had 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 52 have recovered, leaving nine active cases. One patient is currently hospitalized while three other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Grand County has seen 54 cases of the virus. Of these, 52 have recovered. No patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, two were formerly hospitalized. One patient has died in Grand County as a result of COVID-19, a man over the age of 85 that was hospitalized.

Emery County has only had 16 confirmed cases of the virus. To date, 15 of these patients have recovered, leaving one active case. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

To date, an estimated 8,118 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.