Next Steps Being Taken to Ensure All Complete 2020 Census

The 2020 Census is a way for all to be engaged in the process that is used to make decisions for years to come. However, many still have not completed their census.

July 28 has been marked as the next National Day of Action for the 2020 Census. This will be the last day of action prior to the Non-Response Follow-Up (NRFU) period, where enumerators visit doorsteps. However, it is the wish that as many households as possible respond on their own before NRFU starts.

The Census Bureau is planning to send a new mailing to unresponsive households beginning in late July. This time, instead of only a reminder postcard, congress is being called on the demand that there is also a paper questionnaire included.

It is also being requested that congress insists that the Census Bureau immediately use its contingency funding in order to include the questionnaire in the sixth and final census mailing. Representative Christine Watkins stated that the census is critical for all of the funding in the state of Utah.

The census helps ensure educated funding decisions in areas such as education, health, monies to individual counties and much more. Watkins stressed that if there is not an accurate number through the census, monies are lost. She explained that it is crucial to have an accurate account of those residing in the state as it affects how many congressman are in the office and the upcoming redistricting.

“I can’t stress enough how important the census is,” Watkins stated.

Those that have yet to complete the 2020 Census or would like more information should click here.