Next Steps of Kenilworth Mine Fire Plan Shared by Utah DOGM

Jan Morse, Environmental Scientist for the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM) shared the next steps in addressing the Kenilworth Mine fire.

“This week, contractors will travel to Colorado for specialized mine fire safety training. Due to the inherent hazards of this work, rigorous safety protocols must be followed,” Morse stated. “Once training is complete, work is scheduled to begin on November 25.”

Initially, the focus will be on sealing the openings near Castle Gate, which is where airflow into the mine could potentially fan the fire and produce more smoke. Morse said that a specialized foam will be used to seal the opening and block airflow. From there, work will progress toward the smoke vent on the west bench above Kenilworth, where additional air sources will be sealed.

“We are optimistic that sealing the vents will restrict airflow to the fire enough to slow its spread and reduce smoke emissions. If successful, this will also allow workers to safely access the fire area on the west bench and seal the main smoke vent. The work is expected to take approximately three weeks, though this timeline may change due to weather or access challenges,” said Morse.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality, according to Morse, is aware of the air quality concerns that have been voiced. Members of the community can view air quality changes by clicking here and searching for the Kenilworth sensor.

For health-related questions, residents are urged to contact the Southeast Utah Health Department. For questions about the air quality, Ashley Sumner can be contacted at (801) 856-5683 or at ssumner@utah.gov. Those searching for further information about the planned work can contact Morse at (385) 799-0028 or at janmorse@utah.gov.

“We recognize the community’s concerns regarding this ongoing fire and are committed to addressing it with the best available techniques and resources,” Morse assured.