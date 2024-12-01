NextWave: Could There be a Required Number of Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate in the Future?

By Evelyn Halk

The November NextWave question was submitted by a 16-year-old in Price, Utah: “With both the House and Senate being Republican majority this year, if there are major changes and resistance, could there be a required number of Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate in the future?”

To answer this question, I reached out to Damon Cann, Ph.D., head of the Political Science Department and a professor at Utah State University Eastern.

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as parts of the Legislative Branch, were designed to represent the will of the people through elected officials. The idea of requiring a specific number of seats for each party, however, raises fundamental questions about the principles of democracy.

“Under our Constitution, there are no requirements for specific numbers of Republicans or Democrats,” Professor Cann explains. “In fact, the Constitution doesn’t even specifically mention political parties.” This means there is no legal framework guaranteeing one party or another control of the legislative branch. Professor Cann further explains how such a requirement would alter representation as we know it in the U.S. “Any requirements to have a certain number of Republicans or Democrats, regardless of the vote totals, would mean that a party was guaranteed representation even if they didn’t have that level of support in the population.”

Not only would requiring seats guarantee representation regardless of support, but this would create a fixed two-party system in our government. Third-party candidates who win elections would no longer have a place in the chamber, even if they had significant support in the population. In 2024, there were four U.S. senators serving who identified as Independent. Requiring a two party system would exclude third party candidates, leaving those voting for them unrepresented in the government. Often, these third parties represent ideals that are not covered by the two main parties. Predefined party allocations would silence the voices of those who do not identify as Democrats or Republicans.

This idea identifies a key aspect of democracy: the ability of voters to elect representatives that reflect their views and opinions. Guaranteeing seats for any party, regardless of popular support, undermines the principle that elected officials must earn the trust and respect of the people.

Feel free to reach out with any questions!

NextWave Politics

politicsnextwave@gmail.com

@nextwave_politics