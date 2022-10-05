Nielson Construction Introduces Kinders to Construction Work

Carbon School District Press Release

On Sept. 23, JD Melo with Nielson Construction visited Mrs. Penry’s kindergarten class at Wellington Elementary. It was a Career and College Readiness presentation with a day of construction.

The students were given construction hats to wear as Melo told the students that kindergarten is the foundation of their learning: math, reading and writing. Then, he explained that the equipment he brings helps build the foundation for roads, homes and community buildings. He told the students that just like in the classroom, Nielson Construction is building a community.

Mrs. Penry said that Melo has been bringing a variety of large construction equipment for her class to see for the past 10 years. The children followed up Melo’s presentation by using trucks, tractors and other large equipment toys brought from home to build and experience being a construction worker.