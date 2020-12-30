Nikki Lynne Davis, age 47, formerly of Castle Dale, UT, passed away on December 25, 2020 at her home in West Branch, Michigan.

Nikki was born to Charles and Yvonne Davis on January 8, 1971 in Wintersville, Ohio.

Nikki is survived by her children, Trevor (Juanita) Davis and Brooke (Mark) Luce; grandchildren Baylor, Waylon, Gunner, Lennyn Luce and step-granchild Tiffany Smith.

Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & Mclaren Funeral Homes in West Branch, MI. There will not be services held at this time due to COVID-19.

Memorials contributions may be made to her family for expenses.