Nikki Otto Recognized by UHSAA

The Pinnacle Panthers volleyball coach, Nikki Otto, was recognized by the Utah High School Athletics Association (UHSAA) as a Gold Star Coach for her great work with her athletes on the volleyball team, as well as the girls’ basketball team, where she is an assistant coach.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award. Volleyball has always been a passion of mine and I feel truly blessed to share my love for the game with my team,” said Otto. “This sport is so much more than what happens on the court—it’s about the connections, the lessons, and the growth we experience together.”

Otto continued by stating, “I couldn’t do this without the incredible support of my community and, of course, my amazing girls. Thank you to everyone who has believed in me.”