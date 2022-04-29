Nine Mile Canyon Improvements Upcoming

Press Release

Nine Mile Canyon, a place of rich heritage and solitude, will receive improvements to the visitor experience through a decision issued by the Bureau of Land Management. The enhancements will improve trails and parking areas and provide education outreach for historic and prehistoric cultural sites within the canyon located in Carbon and Duchesne counties.

“The archaeological heritage of Nine Mile Canyon is fragile and irreplaceable,” said BLM Acting Price Field Manager Kyle Beagley. “It is the Bureau’s objective to better manage the increased visitation to this incredibly important resource. Currently, there is only minimal interpretation of the identified cultural sites or onsite visitor education on how to properly view these sensitive locations.”

Nine Mile Canyon offers visitors unique recreation opportunity and incredible photography locations with an almost unbroken gallery of rock imagery and stunning landscapes. With consideration to public input periods, the BLM will start work on projects in 2022 and will work closely with operators and county partners.

The improvements will benefit cultural and recreational resources by encouraging visitors to recreate responsibly within BLM managed public lands. A strong infrastructure has always been a goal for the BLM and is a priority of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to Build Back Better. For more information, please visit the project website at https://go.usa.gov/xzW35.