Nine Mile Motorcycle Accident Results in Fatality

On Wednesday afternoon just before 2 p.m., authorities responded to a motorcycle accident that occurred in Nine Mile Canyon.

The accident involved an 82-year-old male on a three-wheeled motorcycle. Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood stated that the male was an avid rider from Minnesota that does a tour of the country every year.

Sheriff Wood stated that the male was traveling with a companion on another motorcycle that was not involved in the accident in any way.

No foul play, alcohol, drugs or traveling speed was factored into the accident. It is believed that the rider lost control in the tight corners of the canyon and veered off the road, which caused a rollover.

Though the 82-year-old had all of his protective gear on, the injuries were significant and he passed away due to the accident.