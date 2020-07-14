NJCAA Moves Several Fall Sports to Spring

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett.

On Monday, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) updated its plan as it pertains to sports this upcoming school year. The Board of Regents voted to moved the majority of fall semester sports to the spring.

Fall sports that will be moved to the spring are football, men’s and women’s soccer, and court volleyball. The only sports that will be played as scheduled this fall will be cross country championships, half marathon championships and Division III women’s tennis.

All winter sports will also be postponed due to the worldwide pandemic. The winter season will be pushed back to start in January, moving the championships from March to April. This will affect men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will be pushed even further back until the first week of March.

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”

Spring sports on the other hand, should continue with minor changes. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.