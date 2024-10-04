No.10 Women’s Volleyball Earns 5th Straight Sweep With Win Over Spartans

MenuMenu

Photo by Dallin Grant Photography

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The 10th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team continues to dominate, securing their fifth straight sweep with a commanding victory over Colorado Northwestern Community College.  With every team member contributing, the Lady Eagles swept the Spartans 25-8, 25-14, 25-13, solidifying their place as a top team in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Leading the way for USU Eastern was Agata Zwierzynska, who posted 8 kills on a .583 hitting percentage, a major force on the offensive end. Ashley Garnder added six kills and 4 digs as Lauren Hamilton also shone with 6 kills and a .556 hitting percentage.  Reese Baldwin chipped in 5 kills with a .625 hitting percentage.  USU Eastern’s offense fired on all cylinders, recording an impressive .361 hitting percentage as a team.

Setter Simone Romriell orchestrated the offense with 9 assists, adding 3 digs on defense while Kylee Atkinson and Marli Pearson combined for 14 digs and a service ace a piece against the Spartans.

USU Eastern’s balanced attack and strong defense kept CNCC off balance, holding them to a -.025 team-hitting percentage. With their fifth consecutive sweep, the Lady Eagles will use the victories to build momentum as they continue conference play on the road.

No. 10 USU Eastern (13-5, 2-0) will travel to Snow College (10-5, 2-0) on Wednesday, October 2 at 6:00 p.m.   Fans can watch the game live on the Scenic West Digital Network.
