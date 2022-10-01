No.18 Eagles Rout Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The Eagles faced Colorado Northwestern (CNCC) for the second time this year on Thursday. The first contest between the two ended 5-1 and this time, the Eagles ran away with the game once again with a score of 7-1, which is 12-2 on aggregate.

The men came out and dominated the first half. Thomas Kirkham opened the scoring with a free kick 25 yards out. Max Rouffignac and Ethan Martin then added goals before halftime.

Every field player on the Eagles squad saw time in the second half. Ethan Valle and Spencer Thompson took their chance and both scored. Unfortunately, CNCC scored a long-range effort seconds before final time.

The Eagles play again at home in a highly-contested, top 20 matchup this Saturday, Oct 1., at 1:30 p.m.