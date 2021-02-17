No. 2 Women’s Volleyball Downs Southern Idaho

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

A tough road game tested the 2nd ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team on Wednesday night as they traveled north to take on the College of Southern Idaho. After coming out with a dominating win in the first set, the Golden Eagles of CSI made the following sets anything but easy for USU Eastern.

Everything was clicking for the Lady Eagles in the first set against CSI. An impressive front row lineup took their turn pounding away at the ball with a .367 hitting percentage collectively. The tempo never changed throughout the set with a 25-16 first set win.

That momentum would be short lived in the second set as USU Eastern couldn’t overcome a mental defeat, leading to an onslaught of errors, which made it impossible to generate any time of consistency. CSI took advantage of the errors and stepped up their attack at the net, evening out the score at 1-1 with a 25-18 defeat of the Lady Eagles.

USU Eastern struggled to generate any type of momentum in their favor well into the third set. Down 14-8 and following an emotional timeout by head coach Danielle Jensen , the Lady Eagles were able to regroup and make an 8-2 run to regain the lead and come out with a 25-23 third set win.

A noticeable change in unity took place in the fourth set as the defense stepped up and covered the court from all angles. Big blocks shut down the attack on the other side of the net and allowed USU Eastern its biggest lead since the first set of 24-18. CSI refused to lay down and hand the Lady Eagles the easy win, scoring five straight points to apply pressure on USU Eastern and come within one point of tying the game at 24-23 A serving error by CSI ended the game, giving USU Eastern their 15th straight win by a score of 3-1.

“One thing we need to work on is playing at the highest level of ball in every set of every game,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “We compete in one of the most competitive conferences in the nation and we risk losing the game when we play at any other level. There are adjustments that need to be made but I continue to be amazed at the fight these girls have and their unwillingness to settle for anything but the win.”

Right side hitter Sunny Perry was a constant for the Lady Eagles’ offense, pounding down 17 kills and six blocks against the Golden Eagles. Middle blocker Lindsey Otero had a career-high 12 kills from the middle position, adding six blocks. Middle blocker Rachel West continues to be a defensive powerhouse on the net with seven blocks.

Not always receiving the credit they deserve were setters Camber Dodson and Avery Best as they did an amazing job in leading the court and organizing the offense with 49 assists collectively. Emma Ricks once again shined defensively with a whopping 29 digs on the night.

No. 2 USU Eastern (17-2, 3-0) continues SWAC play on the road this week against #15 Salt Lake Community College (8-4, 2-0). They play in Taylorsville, Utah this Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. Spectators are welcome and tickets for the game can be purchased at www.slccbruins.com. Social distancing and masks are required.