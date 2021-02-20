No.3 Lady Eagles Earn 13th Straight Win Against Southern Nevada

Photos by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

Inside the BDAC, in their second game of back-to-back conference matchups this week, the nationally-ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team handed the College of Southern Nevada a decisive 3-0 defeat.

With scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-19, the Lady Eagles continue to face their opponents with a “no other option” attitude when it comes to winning. Nearly the entire USU Eastern squad contributed to the defeat against CSN and each had an impactful role in coming away with the sweep. Those making their first conference appearances were right side hitter Maci Harrop , defensive specialist Sydney Mazyck and right side Taylor Bair .

“It was great to be able to get most of the team on the court today,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “They push so hard in practice and play a crucial role in keeping the energy alive in every game. Chemistry on a team takes effort and I am so proud of these girls and their ability to not only know the importance of their role, but to own it day in and day out.”

Leading the Lady Eagles’ offense with seven kills was once again OH Kamryn Wiese while OH Alyssa Simmons and MB Kahea Nihipali added six each. MB Rachel West continues to establish a wall at the net with three blocks in the contest. Setter Camber Dodson had three aces against the Coyotes and led the team in assists with 15 as Avery Best added 13 of her own. Eleven digs by libero Emma Ricks kept the offense alive and stepping up big off the bench was defensive specialist Naomi Glasker with a career best 10 digs.

When asked about the contributing factor to the 13 straight wins, freshman outside hitter Kamryn Wiese stated, “We play for each other on this team. We put so much hard work in during the off season and everyone is so hungry to show what we can accomplish every chance we get. We have an attitude of never settling and that has been the factor that sets us apart from other teams. We trust each other and we are a family. I believe that is what makes the biggest difference in the way that we play together.”

Currently, as a team, the Lady Eagles are #1 in the nation in kills, #1 in the nation in assists, #1 in the nation in total blocks and #1 in the nation for total points scored. Individually, Emma Ricks holds the #1 spot in digs with 415 and Kamryn Wiese owns the #3 spot for kills with 208.

In what is always a competitive Scenic West matchup, USU Eastern (16-2, 2-0) will hit the road next week to take on the Golden Eagles of Southern Idaho (8-5, 0-1) onWednesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Spectators are welcome with the requirement of social distancing and the wearing of masks 100% of the time. Those unable to travel to Twin Falls can access the live stream through the Scenic West Digital Network.